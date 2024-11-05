Coastal1 makes appointments to its board, committee

PAWTUCKET – Coastal1 Credit Union, Rhode Island’s second-largest credit union, has announced three additions to the board of directors and the Pawtucket-based financial institution’s supervisory committee.

Coastal1 has appointed Jacqueline E. Ash to Coastal1’s board of directors. She is the principal of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in Dighton, Mass.

Dr. Johnny Z. Luo has been appointed to the credit union’s board of directors. Luo is the president of Doctor’s Choice, a concierge Medicare advocacy brokerage that helps people navigate the complexities of Medicare.

Also, Gary S. Gruslin has been appointed to the credit union’s supervisory committee. He is an information technology professional with broad and diverse experience across multiple manufacturing concerns. He is also a retired business systems analyst.