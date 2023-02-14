Coastal1 to mark opening of first Massachusetts branch

PAWTUCKET – Coastal1 Credit Union will mark the opening of its first, full-service branch in Massachusetts at a ribbon-cutting event on Feb. 17, according to an advisory email.

The North Attleboro branch at 99 Chestnut St. will be its 18th branch, expanding upon the 17 locations across Rhode Island, and its first in Massachusetts. Coastal1 also has a loan office in Foxborough, but it is not a full-service branch.

The credit union bought the 0.85-acre site in 2020, with plans to raze the existing building to make room for a new branch, news outlets have reported.

The new branch will have five employees and feature private offices, a 24-hour ATM, two drive-up lanes, and a night depository, according to spokesperson Fran DiFiore.

