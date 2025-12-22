CODAC Behavioral Health Care wins ACAP honor

PROVIDENCE – The Association for Community Affiliated Plans recently recognized CODAC Behavioral Healthcare as a finalist for its Supporting the Safety Net Award.

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island nominated CODAC for the award, with the behavioral health care provider ultimately earning an honorable mention.

The designation “recognizes a community-based organization or individual whose work goes beyond the norm by developing and applying innovative practices to address the medical, behavioral or social needs of high-risk populations in their service area,” Neighborhood Health said in its announcement.

CODAC, a Providence-based nonprofit, provides treatment, recovery and prevention services for people living with substance use disorders and other behavioral health challenges.

In a statement, CODAC CEO Linda Hurley said that “recognition from health insurers and their national affiliated organizations goes a long way in reducing the stigma associated with opioid treatment and other behavioral health issues.”

Hurley added, “We are fortunate in Rhode Island to have a partner in Neighborhood that is equally committed to taking care of the most vulnerable individuals in our state.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.