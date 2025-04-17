CODAC Behavioral Health’s Bourdeau, JPS Construction’s Skrajewski among PBN’s C-Suite honorees recognized

By
-
THE 2025 HONOREES of Providence Business News' C-Suite Awards program gather during Wednesday's ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick. Pictured from left are Pariseault Builders Inc. Chief Operating Officer Chris Integlia, JPS Construction and Design Inc. Chief Operating Officer and Project Manager Dominic Skrajewski, Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Maureen Terranova, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island Chief Financial Officer Jack Blatchford, CODAC Behavioral Healthcare Chief Financial Officer and Human Resources Director Alisha Bourdeau, Children’s Friend & Service Chief of Philanthropy Pamela Verklan, Centreville Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Josh Varone, Sweenor Builders Inc. Chief Marketing Officer Molly Stach and University Orthopedics Inc. Chief Operating Officer Michelle DeRoche. Not pictured is Thrive Behavioral Health Chief of Staff Dawn Allen. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

WARWICK – When Alisha Bourdeau began her career at CODAC Behavioral Healthcare 14 years ago, it was with the genuine desire to do meaningful work at the local health services organization. Bourdeau, CODAC’s chief financial officer and human resources director who was named the 2025 Career Achiever in Providence Business News’ annual C-Suite Awards program,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display