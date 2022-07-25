CODAC mobile unit first in U.S. to earn federal approval

CRANSTON – Medication-assisted treatment for people battling opioid addiction is now available through CODAC Behavioral Healthcare’s new mobile unit, which CODAC says is the first in the nation to earn federal approval under regulations that went into effect last summer.

The 27-foot-long unit on wheels is being put into service in Woonsocket, giving residents access to methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone.

Other services on board the unit include counseling, blood pressure and mental health screenings, and glucose readings. A medical doctor will be available on select days.

Patients are being welcomed into the mobile clinic after CODAC received approval under U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration regulations that took effect in July 2021.

“Access to care is more important than ever amid our soaring overdose rates,” said Linda Hurley, CEO and president of CODAC. “This mobile medical unit will allow us to face that challenge, both geographically and demographically. It will allow us to bring treatment to individuals struggling with addiction and literally meet them where they are – in the places where that treatment is most needed.”

Services are available at the unit Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, 2021 saw the highest number on record of accidental drug overdoses across the state.

“We have lost too many people in Woonsocket due to opioid addiction and overdose deaths. Community Care Alliance is pleased to welcome CODAC as an additional partner to address this acute behavioral health care need,” Community Care Alliance CEO Ben Lessing said. “Access, rapid response and addressing opioid concerns in a comprehensive manner is critical. We believe that the presence of CODAC’s mobile medical unit will help to improve current conditions on the ground.”

