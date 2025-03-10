CODAC’s Bourdeau named Career Achiever in PBN’s 2025 C-Suite Awards

PROVIDENCE – Alisha Bourdeau, chief financial officer for CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, has been named the 2025 Career Achiever for Providence Business News’ annual C-Suite Awards program.
Bourdeau works closely with the CODAC board of directors and executive team to develop and implement strategic plans to expand CODAC’s reach. Key to bringing these CODAC goals and visions to fruition, Bourdeau has worked with its board of directors to develop an official investment policy for CODAC and also prepared dozens of grant applications that have allowed the health organization to obtain vital funding from state and federal sources.
Dominic Skrajewski, JPS Construction and Design Inc.’s chief operating officer has been named the program’s 2025 Rising Star. Skrajewski has helped to create and maintain processes at the Middletown-based general contractor, often leading project management trainings and mentoring new employees who come on board. He has successfully managed multiple projects and some multi-million-dollar projects that have been profitable to the company.
Bourdeau and Skrajewski are among 10 top C-level executives from the public, private and nonprofit sectors being honored by the publication for their efforts as innovators, community leaders and role models. The honorees will be recognized at an awards event on April 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.
A special section highlighting each honoree will be published in PBN’s April 25-May 8 print and digital editions.
The honorees were chosen in six categories – Career Achiever, Rising Star, Enterprise Private Company, Large Private Company, Small Private Company and Nonprofits/Social Service Agencies – with some categories based on local employee count.
The other 2025 C-Suite honorees, based on category, are:
ENTERPRISE PRIVATE COMPANY
LARGE PRIVATE COMPANY
- Michelle DeRoche, University Orthopedics Inc. chief operating officer
SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY
- Josh Varone, Centreville Bank executive vice president and chief human resources officer
- Maureen Terranova, Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank senior vice president and chief information officer
NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES
- Chris Integlia, Pariseault Builders Inc. chief operating officer
- Molly Stach, Sweenor Builders Inc. chief marketing officer
- Pamela Verklan, Children’s Friend & Service chief of philanthropy
- Jack Blatchford, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island chief financial officer
- Dawn Allen, Thrive Behavioral Health chief of staff
Tickets for PBN’s C-Suite Awards program can be purchased online at PBN.com
. The United Way of Rhode Island Inc. is the partner sponsor for PBN’s 2025 C-Suite Awards program.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette. The Associated Press contributed to this report.