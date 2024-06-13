Codianni named New Urban Arts executive director

PROVIDENCE – Jannelle Codianni, the former executive director of Framingham, Mass.-based atac: downtown arts + music, is shifting her career south and will hold the same role with New Urban Arts, the local youth arts organization announced Thursday.
Codianni succeeds Daniel Schleifer, who recently resigned after being with the organization since 2007. Codianni will start her new role as New Urban Arts’ executive director on July 1.
Codianni, a Providence resident, said in a statement she is “excited” to have the opportunity to serve the community she calls home. She also said it is clear that New Urban Arts values the skills and talents of the nonprofit’s staff, as well as the students who “bring the organization to life.”
“I am honored to serve the accomplished team and the community at [New Urban Arts] with the skills I’ve cultivated through 20 years of eclectic experience in the arts and community organizing and I look forward to stewarding its mission in the years ahead.” Codianni said.
New Urban Arts said that during her time leading atac, Codianni led a 500% increase in engagement from previously excluded community members; implemented development strategies that resulted in a 400% increase in grant funding; and designed and executed the organization's largest event, engaging more than 450 community members, raising $27,000 in sponsorships and earning 63% more than any previous event in the organization's history. She also helped create public art programming at atac as well, New Urban Arts said.
“We are excited to welcome Jannelle to our community as [New Urban Arts]’ next executive director,” said Marcela Betancur, New Urban Arts’ board chairman, in a statement. “Through each phase of the search process, she demonstrated that she has the right experience, commitment, and vision to lead New Urban Arts during its next phase of development.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.