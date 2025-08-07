Codman Place Carriage House in Bristol sells for $1.1M

BRISTOL – A property known as the Codman Place Carriage House that was built in 1880 with 2,400 square feet of living space recently sold for $1.1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 12 Howe St. home has three bedrooms, one full bathroom and one half-bathroom.

The home, set on a 0.23-acre lot, is an empire-style carriage house that was originally owned by Elizabeth Codman and Maria Codman, who were wealthy art and antique collectors from Boston.

A new roof was recently installed on the house, along with a new cobblestone driveway and fresh paint on the interior and exterior of the home, according to Residential Properties.

The home features 12-foot-high ceilings and a south-facing wall of glass, overlooking the bluestone patio and gardens, the real estate firm said.

The two-story home’s front-to-back living room features a gas fireplace and architectural columns, separating it from the open dining room area with a large chandelier and matching sconces, the firm said.

The home comes with maple cabinetry, black-granite counters and stainless steel appliances, according to Residential Properties.

The property includes a walk-in vault, which was installed by a rare book collector, along with a wine cellar, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Bristol assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $977,900, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s land alone was valued at $299,100.

Residential Properties sales associate Mary Ann Lisi represented the seller in this transaction. Elizabeth Enochs, of Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate, represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Lisa Beardwood, of Bristol, and it was purchased by David and Gene Miller, of Wayland, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.