Cohen first woman to lead FBI’s Boston office

PROVIDENCE – For the first time, a woman will be in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s regional office that includes Rhode Island.

Jodi Cohen, who most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Louisville Field Office in Louisville, Ky., was named the special agent in charge of the Boston field office, which oversees Massachusetts and Rhode Island, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray announced Monday.

Cohen will succeed Joe Bonavolonta, who retired in June.

Cohen joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005 and was assigned to the New York Field office. There she investigated white-collar crime and health care fraud and worked violent crime matters on the Safe Streets Task Force.

In 2014, Cohen was promoted to supervisory special agent and reported to the Washington field office to provide support to national security and criminal covert operations. In 2017 she served as a team leader in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C., and oversaw agent-involved shooting investigations, national program reviews and field office inspections.

In 2018, Cohen was selected as the assistant special agent in charge of the criminal branch in the Seattle field office before serving as the chief of staff for the executive assistant director and section chief in the national security branch of FBI headquarters in 2020.