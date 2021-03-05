Collection of 1% meal and beverage, hotel taxes in Dec. declines 34.9% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – The combined collection of the local 1% meal and beverage and hotel taxes declined 34.9% year over year in December, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Friday.
Meal and beverage tax collection for the month totaled $1.6 million, a 32.5% decline year over year. Hotel tax collections totaled $89,713, a 60.4% decline year over year.
The largest year-over-year nominal decline in meal and beverage tax collection in all municipalities in the state occurred in Providence, where collections declined $221,085 year over year to $325,284.
Fiscal year to date in December, collection of the meal and beverage tax totaled $12.7 million, a 19.8% decline from collections at that time one year prior.
Of the monthly hotel tax collection, $76,778 came from traditional hotels while $7,231 came from Realtors and homeowners, and $5,704 came from room resellers and hosting platforms.
The largest nominal decline in hotel tax collection for the month also occurred in Providence, with collections declining $45,456 year over year to $12,983.
Fiscal year to date in December, collection of the 1% hotel tax totaled $1.9 million, a 40.2% decline from collections at that time one year prior.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.