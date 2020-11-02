Collection of R.I. 1% meal and bev. and hotel taxes declines 17% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – Collections of the local 1% hotel and meal and beverage taxes declined a combined 17.1% year over year in August, the R.I. Department of Revenue said on Monday.

Collection of the 1% hotel tax declined 14.1% year over year, to $2.6 million. The largest collection of any municipality in the state was in Providence at $392,991. The largest nominal decline year over year was in Newport, where collections dropped $129,534 year over year to $267,976.

Collection of the 1% hotel tax totaled $609,806 in August, a decline of 27.7% year over year. Of the collection, $419,922 was from traditional hotels, while $28,546 was from room resellers and hosting platforms and $161,338 was from Realtors and homeowners.

The largest collection of all municipalities in the state took place in Newport, at $165,054. The largest nominal decline year over year was in Providence, where collections declined $79,140 from one year prior to $33,600.

