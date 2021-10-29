Collections of local 1% hotel, meal and beverage taxes rise $30% Y/Y in Aug.

PROVIDENCE – Combined collections of the local 1% hotel and meal and beverage taxes in August rose 30.6% year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Friday.

Collection of the 1% meal and beverage tax totaled $3.3 million, a rise from $2.6 million in August 2020. The municipality with the largest collection of the tax was Providence at $592,902. The city also had the largest nominal increase in collections year over year, rising $199,911 in that time.

Fiscal year to date in August, collection of the tax totaled $6.5 million, a rise of 33.9% from collections at that time one year prior.

Collection of the 1% hotel tax totaled $859,307 in August, a rise from $609,806 one year prior. Of the total, $730,472 came from traditional hotels, $92,770 was collected from realtors and homeowners, and $36,064 was collected from room resellers and hosting platforms.

- Advertisement -

Newport had the highest collection of the tax in August at $270,891, as well as the largest year-over-year increase in collections, rising $105,837 in that time.

Fiscal year to date in August, collection of the hotel tax totaled $1.8 million, a rise of 51.4% year over year.