College Crusade of Rhode Island rebrands to Onward We Learn

PROVIDENCE – Education nonprofit College Crusade of Rhode Island announced June 29 that after an eight-month process, it has come up with a new name for the organization: Onward We Learn.

CEO and President Andrew Bramson said in a statement he believes the new identity better aligns with the organization’s mission, vision and values.

“Our mission is the same, yet Onward We Learn reflects our continued work to be more inclusive and to meet students where they are, supporting them on their journeys to be lifelong learners, successful individuals and, in many cases, the first in their families to attend and complete college,” Bramson said.

More than 125 students, staff, alumni, parents and community partners were engaged by Onward We Learn during the renaming process, the organization said.

Meg Geoghegan, communications director for Jamestown-based Clarendon Group and who is Onward We Learn’s board chair, said in a statement the organization’s rebranding marks “an exciting new chapter” and that the nonprofit’s impact is felt by students, families and the state as a whole.

