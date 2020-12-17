College Hill Greek Revival home sells for $1.3M

PROVIDENCE – A Greek-Revival-style home in the heart of College Hill sold on Dec. 9 for $1.34 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., whose agents represented both the buyers and the sellers.

Built in 1847, the house at 13 Charlesfield St. has two fireplaces with custom built-in shelving, seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It was sold by Alec P. Stais and Elissa Burke, now of Seattle, who purchased the home for $1.29 million in May 2017.

The new owners are Jennifer and Frank Sousa III, according to online real estate records.

