College Vision names Gordon new executive director

PROVIDENCE – After a six-month-long national search, College Visions has a new executive director.

The education nonprofit announced Tuesday that Lamont Gordon has been named the organization’s new leader and will assume the director’s position on Aug. 15. Gordon succeeds Tina Meetran, who was with College Visions for 10 years – including a year as executive director – before stepping down as its leader last August.

College Visions said Gordon comes to the nonprofit after serving as executive director of New York-based Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America. The organization helps diversify the U.S. leadership pipeline by supporting, identifying and recruiting low-income students applying to top colleges and universities. Gordon was previously vice president of programs at the Jackie Robinson Foundation in New York.

Gordon does have a past Rhode Island connection, College Visions said. Gordon is a Brown University graduate and began his career at the Community Preparatory School in the city as its first director of admission, financial aid and placement.

Gordon said in a statement that he, in speaking as a first-generation college graduate, is committed to creating pathways to higher education for students within underserved communities.

“College Visions is an innovative and highly regarded leader in the college access space in Rhode Island and I am honored and excited to work with the incredibly dedicated staff and board to build on the organization’s success,” Gordon said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.