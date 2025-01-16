Colonial built in 2011 in South Kingstown sells for $3.55M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 3,200-square-foot colonial overlooking the water recently sold for $3.55 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The 841 Green Hill Beach Road home contains three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The two-story home, constructed in 2011, is located directly on Green Hill Pond with views out to the ocean, the real estate firm said.

The exterior of the home features several expansive wraparound decks and an observation tower, for better westward views of the sunset over the water, Mott & Chace said.

The waterfront home contains hardwood floors, and the first floor features an open concept design, with the living room flowing into a chef’s kitchen outfitted with new appliances, the firm said.

The property comes with 1.25 acres of land, including a backyard with a 1,500-square-foot patio and a private dock, providing access for boating, according to Mott & Chace. The home is located close to a park, tennis courts and a beach, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by South Kingstown property assessors in 2024 as being worth $1.89 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers were represented by Mott & Chace sales associate Charlotte Fiola, while the buyers were represented by Kira Greene, of Compass Inc.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Donald Dugan and Valerie Dugan, of Glastonbury, Conn., and it was purchased by Neal Steingold and Linda Kaplan, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.