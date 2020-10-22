Colonial-era house leased by Preserve Rhode Island for tenant farm

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Philip Walker House at 432 Massasoit Ave. has been leased by Preserve Rhode Island to a pair of tenant farmers who plan to grow vegetables on the site.

The house, built in 1724, sits on a 1-acre lot. The new urban farm will be created by tenants Andrew Cook and Samuel Toler. They were among the respondents to a request for proposals for farmers issued this spring. Preserve Rhode Island consulted with the city of East Providence in developing its RFP.

They submitted a proposal for a two- to three-year farming plan. Cook works for the Southside Community Land Trust in Providence and coordinates its garden network.

The two plan to prepare the land for vegetable beds and perennials this fall, with production to start in the spring of 2021. Initially, the vegetables, herbs and other crops will be distributed to farmers markets and sold to local restaurants.

A garage on King Philip Road could become a farm stand for the community in the future.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.