Colonial in Little Compton sells for $2.05M, town’s largest sale of 2025

LITTLE COMPTON – A 2,550-square-foot colonial that was constructed in 1986 recently sold for $2.05 million, making it the highest home sale in the town in 2025 so far, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 22 Old Bull Lane home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The two-story home, located on a 2.14-acre lot featuring gardens and views of the Sakonnet Passage, features living areas with an open layout on the second floor and hardwood floors, the real estate firm said. The backyard also includes a bluestone terrace and a hot tub.

The property features a chimney, wood-shingle exterior and a gable roof, as well as a second-floor deck overlooking the water, according to public records.

- Advertisement -

The home was most recently valued by Little Compton assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.81 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $1.34 million.

Residential Properties sales associate Mimi Whitmarsh represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Nancy Easman, of Little Compton, and it was purchased by Corinne Collins, of Bondville, Vt.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.