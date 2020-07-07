Colonial Mills appoints Scarlata president and COO

EAST PROVIDENCE – Gregg Scarlata has been named president and chief operating officer of Colonial Mills Inc., a manufacturer of area rugs, storage baskets and custom woven products, the company announced Tuesday.

In the role of president, Scarlata succeeds his father, Donald M. Scarlata, who will remain company chairman and CEO.

Gregg Scarlata has worked at Colonial Mills since 2003 and most recently served as executive vice president, overseeing all sales, marketing and business operations, the company said.

“l am thrilled and humbled for the opportunity to lead the Colonial Mills team and build on the foundation my father has established for the last 40-plus years,” said Scarlata. “Manufacturing domestically in this day and age is not easy, but there is a tremendous sense of pride and accomplishment being Made in the USA and very few textile companies have been able to grow and sustain their business domestically, like we have.”

The company, which primarily sells its products through online retailers, including Wayfair, last year relocated its headquarters from Pawtucket to East Providence.

“This company is my life and I am extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity as the second generation to lead this company into the future,” Scarlata said. “But I have to say, I could not do this without the amazing team I have behind me here at Colonial Mills. Our employees are what make this company great and have allowed us to survive and thrive for the last 43 years.”

Donald M. Scarlata said of his son’s promotion, “After 43 years in business it’s time for a change at Colonial Mills. With over 17 years of experience, Gregg brings a fresh perspective, energy and passion to the business. He is well-respected in the industry and by all employees. As the second generation of presidents, he is well-prepared to lead the company into the future. I am proud to call him my son.”