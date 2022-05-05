Colonial on East Side of Providence sells for $1.36M

PROVIDENCE – A colonial-style home constructed in 2005 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.36 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides in the transaction.

The sale of 102 Fosdyke St. was the 27th residential property sale this year to exceed $1 million in Providence, according to the real estate firm.

The two-story, 3,044-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two half bathrooms. The home features Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room and a chef’s eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The home also includes a first-floor office area, which could also be used as a den or fourth bedroom, the real estate firm said. The primary suite on the second floor features a large walk-in closet and en suite spa bath.

There’s a deck in the backyard overlooking the 0.15-acre property, which is part of the Elmgrove neighborhood, close to Wayland Square, Hope Street and Blackstone Boulevard.

The Fosdyke Street property was last valued by Providence assessors in 2021 as being worth $869,000, according to city records.

The home was sold by Ian Barnard and Tina Barnard to Jonathan Brower and Sean Morrisey, according to a copy of the warranty deed.

