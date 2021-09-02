Colonial revival home turned into apartments sells for $1.7M in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Originally built in 1895 on the city’s East Side, the colonial revival house at 214 Olney St. was renovated into modern apartments before being sold for $1.73 million, according to the real estate agency for the seller.
Residential Properties Ltd., who represented the former owner, said the sale of the 5,190-square-foot brick building was preceded by a renovation into eight rental units.
There is a 14-car parking court for residents located behind the building. While the architectural details date back to the original single-family design, the building’s systems have been updated, according to Residential Properties.
The $1.73 million price made it the second-highest commercial sale on the East Side this year, the agency said, referring to statewide Multiple Listing Service data.
Property records show that the building was long owned by High Street Properties LLC.
Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.