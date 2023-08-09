Colorado cannabis compliance software expands into Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – As the recreational cannabis business continues to grow in Rhode Island, a Denver-based software company is expanding into the Ocean State with a software platform intended to help businesses stay up to date and in compliance with legal regulations.

The platform, Simplifiya, offers a suite of software to assist businesses in tasks such as self-auditing, license tracking and standard operating procedures under federal and Rhode Island-specific laws.

“The Ocean State’s new adult-use market holds significant opportunity, but as it evolves, regulations will become more complex,” said Simplifya CEO and co-founder Marion Mariathasan.

The software “enables operators and ancillary businesses to easily stay on top of compliance issues, mitigate risk and reduce pain points,” Mariathasan continued, and updates in real time to adapt to new and evolving regulations.

The service is currently available in 29 states.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.