Combined collection of 1% hotel and meal and beverage taxes declines 24.6% Y/Y in Oct.

PROVIDENCE – The combined collection of local 1% hotel and meal and beverage taxes in October declined 24.6% year over year, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue Monday.

Collection of the local 1% meal and beverage tax in October declined 16.8% year over year to $2.1 million. The largest nominal decline from one year prior took place in Providence, where collections declined $156,035 year over year to $396,201.

Fiscal year to date in October, collection of the tax totaled $9.3 million, a decline of 17.4% year over year.

Collection of the local 1% hotel tax in October declined 64.5% year over year to $173,090.

Fiscal year to date, collection of the tax totaled $1.7 million, a decline of 36.6% from fiscal year-to-date collections in October 2019.

Collections from traditional hotels totaled $173,425 for the month, while room resellers and hosting platforms accounted for $9,413.

The monthly figures also included refunds and adjustments to correct payments made in prior periods. Realtors and homeowner collections were recorded as a cumulative -$9,747.