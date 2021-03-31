Combined collection of 1% meal and beverage, hotel taxes tumble 20.6% Y/Y in Jan.

PROVIDENCE – Combined collections of the local 1% meal and beverage and hotel taxes declined 20.6% year over year in January, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue Wednesday.

Collection of the 1% meal and beverage tax for the month totaled $1.72 million, a 16.3% decline year over year. Providence had the largest nominal decline in meal and beverage tax collection from one year prior, falling $143,336 to $354,957 in January.

Fiscal year to date in January, collection of the1% meal and beverage tax totaled $14.4 million, a 19.4% decline year over year.

Collection of the 1% hotel tax totaled $138,750 in January, a 51.7% decline year over year. Westerly had the largest nominal year-over-year decline in collections in January of all municipalities, declining $64,421 to $6,791.

Of the total 1% hotel tax collected in January, $85,456 came from traditional hotels, while $44,144 came from Realtors and homeowners, and another $9,149 came from hosting platforms and room resellers.

Fiscal year to date in January, collection of the 1% hotel tax totaled $2.1 million, a 41.1% decline year over year.