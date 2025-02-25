Commerce Corp. approves creation of Rhode Island Venture Capital Fund

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors on Monday voted unanimously to hire Oregon-based Rogue Venture Capital to manage a newly created venture capital fund meant "to encourage more high-potential start-up companies to start, grow and prosper in the state," according to the resolution.

The Rhode Island Venture Capital Fund will be seeded with $2 million that can be invested in startups and early stage companies, said Neil Martin, managing director of financial programs for R.I. Commerce. The maximum investment will be $250,000.

Companies must be younger than 5 years old with less than $1 million in annual revenue to be eligible and

Rogue must match the awards at a minimum.

Martin said the agency received three responses to its Request for Proposals and recommend Rogue in part because of the established relationship it has with the firm, which is a partner in

the State Small Business Credit Initiative Program and was allocated $6 million.

The firm has made 12 SSBCI investments to date, said Martin.

“We are very familiar with them,”

he said.

Dave Chenevert, executive director of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, recommended that R.I. Commerce closely track whom the capital is awarded to and keep close tabs on the fund's progress.

“I want to make sure the section process shows the ability and viability [for these companies] to do what they say they are going to do,” he said. “I'm hoping the metrics will show a solid return on investments.”

Tom Sperry, Rogue co-founder and managing director, vowed to issue regular updates to the board.

“The reality is that spending the money is not the complicated part,” he said.

