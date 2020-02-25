Commerce RI launches Blue Economy podcast

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp. has launched a biweekly podcast promoting the state’s “blue-economy” sector.

The Blue Economy Podcast is hosted by David Hirschman, a local business journalist and media entrepreneur. The production of the podcast is overseen by Duffy & Shanley on behalf of Commerce RI.

The venture will focus on ocean-centric sectors and feature interviews with a range of guests, including local government officials such as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, as well as industry leaders such as former Deepwater Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski, Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind CEO Thomas Brostrom, and SeaAhead co-founder and board Chairman Jason Kelly, according to Commerce RI. Deepwater is now part of Orsted.

The podcast will explore topics such as naval defense, marine trades, tourism and recreation, commercial fishing and offshore renewable energy, among other blue-sector trades.

“With the Blue Economy Podcast, our goal is to create a platform upon which Rhode Island leaders can join experts from across the country – and world – to share insights and success stories, as we continue evolving the global ocean economy,” said R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor.

In a teaser for the podcast released on Feb. 12, Hirschman spoke to why the state is creating its own show on the Blue Economy, saying, “We believe this topic is incredibly important and as far as we know, no one has done it – and because we can.” Hirschman also notes that the state is home roughly 300 maritime companies and calls Rhode Island’s blue economy one of the “strongest and most innovative” in the country.

Commerce RI declined to identify the cost of the podcast. Chief Marketing Officer Heather Evans said it is included with Duffy & Shanley’s $204,000 annual public relations contract with Commerce RI and comes at no additional cost to the state. The contract is part of the state’s $5.5 million annual marketing budget. Duffy & Shanley pitched the idea for the podcast in its response to a request for proposals for the contract.

The podcast lines up with other efforts by Commerce RI to highlight the importance of the sector.

Evans says it is intended to garner global attention and highlight Rhode Island’s status as a global leader in the blue economy, noting that Rhode Island has been a leader in the sector as far back as 1876, when Rhode Islander Nathanael Greene Herreshoff filed for the first ever patent for a catamaran.

Commerce RI Director of Communications and Stakeholder Outreach Matt Sheaff and Evans will work with Duffy & Shanley on the selection of guest and ideas to be explored, Sheaff said.

In addition to the focus on innovations in the field, the podcast will also touch on the sector’s importance to the local economy in both traditional ocean-related sectors, such as fishing and tourism, as well as in high-paying jobs in burgeoning advanced industries.

The podcast may be found online or played via Apple’s Podcast app and Spotify.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.