Commercial development rejected for site at Kinsley at Harris avenues

PROVIDENCE – A proposal to construct a storage building, gas station with convenience store and retail building at Kinsley and Harris avenues in Providence has been rejected by the City Plan Commission.

The project, called Neon Marketplace Kinsley, was rejected by the commission following a pub-lic hearing Tuesday. The developer is OGN LLC.

The development plan required a special use permit for a drive-through for the convenience store. The new plan, according to documents submitted by the developer, was a reduction in scope from a previous proposal that took into account feedback from people in the community. It also incorporated more landscaping and pedestrian pathways.

The applicant has the right to appeal the denial to the city’s Zoning Board of Review.

