Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation introduces new license plate

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation recently unveiled its new charity license plate that can be preordered to support the nonprofit’s operations.

The organization that conducts research focused on enhancing the sustainability and value of Rhode Island state fisheries says the plate was designed by Community College of Rhode Island assistant professor Andrew Lloyd Goodman. The plate features graphics of eight seafood species harvested in state waters.

Each plate costs $42.50, with $20 going directly to the foundation. The foundation must obtain at least 600 preorders for each charity license plate type, per state law, before they are produced and distributed.

Preorders can be made through the foundation’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.