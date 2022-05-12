Commercial property, home in East Greenwich sell for $1.3M

EAST GREENWICH – A building used by a mortgage broker in town, together with a three-story home located behind the business, recently sold for $1.3 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which brokered the sale.

The 536 Main St. building, which has two ground floor commercial units and two apartments on the second floor, is currently home to mortgage broker Peoples Home Loans Inc. and custom promotional products supplier Payden and Co. LLC. The 4,143-square-foot building is located across from the East Greenwich Commons, featuring Starbucks and CVS as anchor tenants.

“The buyers plan to continue the current uses for the immediate future,” said Sweeney Real Estate in its announcement of the sale.

The 2,200-square-foot home at 16 Bridge St., behind the mortgage broker business, includes five apartments. The properties also include a commercial garage, the real estate firm said.

The properties were sold by Bridge and Main LLC to HSH LLC, according to a copy of the quitclaim deed, a public record made available online by the town.

Bridge and Main, which has owned the property since 2011, is registered by Jenny Miller, president and owner of Senior Care Concepts in Warwick.

The property was in the seller’s family for 100 years, spanning four generations, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

HSH LLC is registered to Andrew Bilodeau, managing partner of Bilodeau Capalbo LLC, located in West Warwick.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.