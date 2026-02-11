Commissioner’s Counselors program launched to improve college readiness in schools

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education has launched a new statewide initiative called Commissioner’s Counselors, aimed at strengthening school counseling programs and improving college and career readiness for students.

The program, created in partnership with the College Board, recently convened its first cohort, which brought together 57 counselors from 35 high schools – representing roughly half of the state’s high school population.

“School counselors play a critical role in preparing Rhode Island students for college and career readiness by helping them navigate academic choices, explore postsecondary options and develop essential life skills,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said.

Rhode Island is the first state to collaborate with the College Board on a comprehensive counseling strategy, aligning with RIDE’s Framework for Comprehensive PreK–12 School Counseling Programs and supporting districts as they implement new Readiness-Based Graduation Requirements for the Class of 2028.

The initiative provides districts with training, technical assistance and tools to strengthen Individual Learning Plans, advising systems and postsecondary planning, with a particular focus on underserved students.

Lorraine Hastings, vice president of counselor community engagement at the College Board, said the effort underscores the importance of investing in school counseling.

“By investing in counselors and strengthening college and career readiness, we are ensuring every student graduates with the skills, support and flexibility they need to succeed,” she said.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.