Commonwealth Care Alliance donates $58K to 3 R.I. food-based nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Commonwealth Care Alliance, a Boston-based health care organization for people with complex medical needs, has donated a total of $58,000 to three Rhode Island nonprofits focused on providing healthy food to those in need.

The organization donated $23,000 to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, $10,000 to The Elisha Project and $25,000 to Food on the Move, which is a Rhode Island Public Health Institute program.

After operating solely in Massachusetts since its founding in 1976, CCA is planning to expand to Rhode Island and will begin offering various Medicare plans in 2022.

“As a health care organization dedicated to serving high-risk, traditionally hard-to-reach individuals, we at CCA have a firsthand understanding of the impact hunger and other social determinants of health can have on a person’s overall health and well-being,” said Corey McCarty, CCA’s Rhode Island general manager. “We are incredibly proud to support the great work these three organizations are doing to address food insecurity, which is making a real difference in the health and well-being of Rhode Islanders from all across the state.”

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.