Communities must be all-in on affordable housing

Since the onset of the pandemic, the state has committed more than $450 million to housing initiatives. A low-income housing tax credit program was also created, along with a new state housing department. A housing secretary was also added to the governor’s cabinet, highlighting the renewed prioritization of affordable housing across all levels of state government. Yet there’s also a growing realization that no matter how much money is spent, the state’s housing crisis will persist as long as local communities go their own ways on the issue. More than three decades after the state required each community to have at least 10% of its housing stock affordable, only four of 39 are in compliance. And as this week’s cover story reports, many local communities are not close to complying. “They don’t seem to have a real eagerness to participate in the process,” House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi told PBN. A draft of a five-year statewide housing plan released in April has a target of 15,000 new building permits statewide in the next five years. History suggests that it won’t happen, however, without boosting financial incentives for communities that comply with the 10% law and penalizing those not working toward the goal.. Housing Secretary Deborah J. Goddard told PBN the final plan will support increased funding for communities that meet the goal. She also wants to see supportive employers become louder voices. “They can’t retain their workforce if there isn’t some bending to get [more] housing,” she said.