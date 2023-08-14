Community health center urges leaders to help ease workforce crisis

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health Center Association recently called on elected leaders at all levels to focus on the primary care workforce crisis.

At a news conference on Aug. 7, during National Health Center Week, the association said state and federal leaders – including the candidates for Rhode Island’s open congressional seat – should prioritize public investments in community-based primary care that will strengthen the health care workforce, including the need for state investment in student loan repayment assistance.

“Community health centers are the backbone of healthy communities. We need to recommit to do all we can to strengthen and secure Rhode Island’s primary care workforce,” said Elena Nicolella, CEO and president of RIHCA. “Rhode Island’s political leaders have been vital advocates for community health, and we look forward to working with elected officials – from the governor to the General Assembly to municipal leaders – to invest in a workforce that will keep Rhode Island healthy.”

The association cited data released by the Health Resources & Services Administration in May that it said showed the U.S. needs more than 17,000 additional primary care practitioners, 12,000 dental health practitioners and 8,200 mental health practitioners to meet the country’s immediate health needs.

The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates that the U.S. will have a gap of 124,000 physicians by 2034, RIHCA said.

RIHCA said its top legislative priority in 2024 will be securing a line item in the state budget to support the Rhode Island Health Professional Loan Repayment Program. The program seeks to recruit and retain qualified health workers by providing educational loan repayment to those committed to serving the medically underserved in Rhode Island’s federally designated health professional shortage areas.

The repayment program provides licensed health care professionals who commit to working in communities with a shortage of health care providers up to $50,000 in loan repayment assistance. Current program awardees work in community health centers, community mental health clinics and other safety net clinics.

Rhode Island’s network of community health centers includes:

Blackstone Valley Community Health Care Inc.

Block Island Medical Center

Comprehensive Community Action Program

East Bay Community Action Program

Providence Community Health Centers

Thundermist Health Center

Tri-County Community Action Agency

WellOne Primary Medical & Dental Care

Wood River Health

RIHCA said these centers provide medical, dental and behavioral health care to 190,000 individuals across the state; often the only accessible, affordable and dependable source of primary care in their communities.