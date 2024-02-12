Community Servings receives $75K grant from CVS to support meals in R.I.

BOSTON – Community Servings announced it was awarded a $75,000 grant from the CVS Health Foundation to support the expansion of home-delivered medically tailored meal services in Rhode Island.

Funds for Community Servings are part of a total $2 million in grants the CVS Health Foundation awarded to nonprofits in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut to help support organizations that are working to improve health outcomes. During the grant period, Community Servings hopes to provide 25,000 medically tailored meals to 180 Rhode Island clients along with their dependent children and caregivers, according to a news release.

“CVS Health has been a tremendous partner to Community Servings in our expansion of services in Massachusetts and now the company becomes our first philanthropic partner as our mission branches out to Rhode Island,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings.

Community Servings, which serves 2,500 people daily, is the only full-scale medically tailored meals provider in New England. Medically tailored meals are nutritious, made from scratch and approved by a registered dietitian that reflect appropriate, evidence-based dietary therapy, according to the release. The agency offers 15 medical diets for people with chronic and critical illnesses, including cardiac disease, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and cancer.

The CVS Health Foundation concentrated its investments in organizations working to increase access to health care services for underinsured or uninsured populations and improving health outcomes for individuals with chronic diseases – with a heightened focus on heart disease and mental health. It also awarded grants to organizations addressing health-related social needs, including affordable housing, workforce training and food insecurity initiatives, according to the release.

“When people have access to consistent health care and are equipped with the supporting services like affordable housing and healthy food, they are better positioned to improve their health,” said Sheryl Burke, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and chief sustainability officer at CVS Health. “Our Hometown Fund grantees selected this year serve as examples of the ongoing work that is the focus of our philanthropic programs.”

The CVS Health Foundation Hometown Fund was created in 2022 to support CVS Health’s neighbors and local communities who are working toward improving health outcomes locally. For more information about the Hometown Fund, click here.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.