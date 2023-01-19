Compass launches rebranded Providence office, celebrates new associates

PROVIDENCE – Compass Inc. recently marked the launch of its Providence office at 369 South Main St. on the East Side, dropping the Lila Delman name from the location and formally rebranding as Compass Providence.

The office was formerly under the name Lila Delman Compass ever since Rhode Island luxury real estate firm Lila Delman Real Estate was acquired by national New York City-based brokerage Compass in January 2021.

Compass owns a total of 12 real estate offices across the state, including others that continue to operate as Lila Delman Compass and Randall Realtors Compass.

Compass’ Providence office is composed of a team of 26 real estate agents. Together, the company said, these Providence-based real estate agents took part in $290 million in real estate transactions in 2022. Throughout New England, Compass agents represented more than $965 million in real estate transactions, the company said.

“Our group of Providence-based agents approaches the real estate experience with a community-focused and collaborative mindset that is truly unmatched,” said Marc Decker, regional vice president of Compass New England. “With them at the forefront, I’m excited to continue to expand the Compass suite of services and programs to more buyers and sellers across Providence, Providence County, Barrington and throughout the East Bay.”

The other Lila Delman Compass offices across the state are retaining the Lila Delman name because the company wants to continue honoring the Narragansett woman who established the Rhode Island real estate company while raising a family in 1964. Lila Delman Compass now has 120 associates across the state, with other locations in Newport, Narragansett, Jamestown, Westerly, Little Compton and Block Island.

Compass’ Providence office team includes Kira Greene, Kevin Fox and Rebecca Mayer, all formerly of Residential Properties Ltd., along with Stephanie Basile, a legacy Lila Delman Compass team member, who joined the company in 2019.

And earlier this winter, the company announced six new sales associates, including, Rebecca Rubin, Matthew Vieira and Justin Hetherington, formerly of Residential Properties, along with Stephanie Principe, formerly of Elm Real Estate & Design, and Liz Pinto, formerly of Redfin. Those hires came on the heels of Compass adding Elizabeth Kirk of the The Kirk | Schryver Team, formerly of Residential Properties.

“By rebranding the Providence office as Compass, we remain committed to our clients as we always have, while further capitalizing on an instantly recognizable name in the national real estate community,” Basile said. “With access to a national network of 28,000-plus agents, my sellers benefit from increased visibility for their listings, my buyers gain access to agent-exclusive listings and the strong network of referral agents that will take care of my clients wherever they go. It is an exciting opportunity I am thrilled to be a part of.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.