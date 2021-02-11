Concession businesses sought for park in I-195 Redevelopment District

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission has opened a request for proposals for temporary concession space in the park being created along the Providence River.
The temporary concession business, or businesses, will operate alongside The Guild, which is returning this year to run a beer and food garden with outdoor seating.
The request for proposals, which is due March 3, seeks other complementary uses that will provide visitors with food and beverage options.
The goal of the temporary concession space in the park is to make it more engaging. Proposals with weekday and weekend hours are preferred, according to the document.
The license agreement would extend for up to a three-year term, according to the RFP, and the expectation is the business or businesses would start operations this summer.
For more information, visit the I-195 Redevelopment District website.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
