Condé Nast readers rank T.F. Green 4th best airport in nation

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was recognized as the fourth best airport in the nation in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards announced Wednesday.

This is the third year in a row the airport has been among the top five in the U.S. The rankings were the result of submitted responses from more than 800,000 Condé Nast readers who rated their travel experiences.

“It is truly a privilege to serve all those who travel through Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport who have honored us with their help in achieving this recognition,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the R.I. Airport Corp. “We are thankful for the support of our community and we will continue our efforts to be recognized as the best airport in the nation.”

In its ranking, Condé Nast Traveler wrote, “Rhode Island’s T. F. Green International Airport gets kudos from fliers as a “great little airport” that’s easy to reach and to navigate: More than two-thirds of New England’s population lives within a 75-minute drive of the Providence airfield.

“Long favored by budget carriers as a less expensive alternative to Boston Logan, the airport has been growing steadily in recent years and is well-positioned to benefit from a resurgence in domestic air travel. Next year, in fact, PVD will become a hub for the new Breeze Airways, with 44 weekly departures expected by 2027,” Condé Nast said.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, Georgia was ranked the best in the nation. Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., which serves Hartford and Springfield, Mass., was ranked second overall and was the top-rated airport in New England.