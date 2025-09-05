Condé Nast: The Ocean House, The Vanderbilt, Castle Hill Inn among best hotel resorts in N.E.

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

– The Ocean House in Westerly and Newport's The Vanderbilt and Castle Hill Inn are among the 15 best hotels resorts in New England , according to Condé Nast Traveler.

Each hotel named to the list was selected by Condé Nast Traveler editors. Each editor considered across price points that offer an authentic and insider experience of a destination, keeping design, location, service and sustainability credentials top of mind.

is one of Rhode Island’s most iconic seaside retreats, offering sweeping ocean views and a taste of Gilded Age glamour.

"This historic property is a legendary [grande dame] hotel with modern amenities, offering oceanfront rooms that evoke luxury and relaxation,” Condé Nast Traveler said. “Guests can enjoy the beautiful beach, fine dining and upscale service, including access to the

Cottage Collection [

a set of charming and spacious houses to rent] for larger groups. Whether lounging by the pool, enjoying sunset oysters, or indulging in a full-service spa experience, Ocean House offers an unparalleled New England escape that transports you to a world of timeless elegance and coastal tranquility.”

Condé Nast said The Vanderbilt in Newport is where Old World elegance meets modern luxury.

“This stately mansion offers a vibrant social atmosphere, from tarot readings in the common area to seaside dining at on-site restaurant The Gwynne,” Condé Nast Traveler said. “Guests can explore the Cliff Walk, dive into the downtown area’s history, or unwind with expertly crafted cocktails. … Whether you’re sipping on a cocktail, indulging in a world-class seafood feast or relaxing in a plush suite, The Vanderbilt offers a refined-yet-lively experience in one of America’s most historic coastal towns."

Built in 1908 by Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt, the 33-room former mansion was turned into a YMCA during the Great Depression and first became a hotel in the 1990s. Current amenities include a restaurant, spa, event space, rooftop bar and cocktail lounge. The property was renovated by Auberge Resorts Collection in 2021.

Auberge purchased the hotel in 2018 for $7.4 million

In January, t

he Heritage Hotel Group announced it was finalizing its acquisition of the historic hotel on Mary Street in Newport. The sale price was not available, but closing is expected sometime this year 2025.

The Vanderbilt was ranked second in New England in Condé Nast Traveler’s New England rankings last year.

In September 2024, the hotel received a prestigious Key award from The MICHELIN Guide’s U.S. hotel rankings.

Debuting in the 2014, the Keys are the top of MICHELIN’s hotel ratings, just like its stars for restaurants.

Two Keys mark an exceptional stay and one Key signifies very special stay. Three Keys, the highest distinction, means extraordinary stay.

