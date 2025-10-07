Condé Nast Traveler readers vote T. F. Green 9th-best U.S. airport

WARWICK — For the sixth year in a row, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport earned recognition as a Top 10 U.S. airport in Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers’ Choice Awards. T.F. Green ranks ninth in the 2025 poll, which this year received more than 757,109 votes. The airport, operated by R.I. Airport Corp., maintained its Top 10 showing but didn't reach as high as recent years: T.F. Green ranked seventh in the U.S. in last year's poll, and third a year prior. But the airport continues on an upward trajectory in other metrics, Condé Nast Traveler writes in this year's results. "T.F. Green Airport gets kudos from fliers as a 'great little airport' that’s easy to reach and to navigate," the publication said, noting that more than two-thirds of New Englanders live within a 75-minute drive of the airport. "Long favored by budget carriers as a less expensive alternative to Boston Logan, the airport has been growing steadily in recent years and is well-positioned to benefit from a resurgence in domestic air travel," Condé Nast continues. Condé Nast also highlighted that the airport will next year become a hub for Breeze Airways, which will contribute an expected 44 weekly departures by 2027. In a statement, R.I. Airport Corp. spokesperson Bill Fischer said that T.F. Green's "consistent ranking in the Top 10 further highlight the airport's commitment to providing exceptional service and a seamless travel experience for passengers. "With an expanding network of airlines and destinations, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport continues to strengthen its reputation as a key hub in the region," Fischer continued. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia won the top spot in this year's poll, followed by Portland International Airport in Oregon and Tampa International Airport in Florida. Rhode Island is the only New England state to appear in the Top 10 rankings. New York's LaGuardia Airport, ranked fifth, is the only other representation from the broader Northeast region. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.