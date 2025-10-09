Condo on Goat Island in Newport sells for $7M

NEWPORT – A 3,000-square-foot condo overlooking the water on Goat Island recently sold for $7.03 million, making this the highest-ever condo sale recorded in the city, according to Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate, which represented the seller.

The 19 Defenders Row, Unit 19, property has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

Offering some of the city’s most iconic views, including the harbor and yacht basin, along with the Newport Bridge and historic Fort Adams, this condo is the only unit in its development with a private harbor-facing terrace and southern exposure, the real estate firm said.

Originally built in 1974, the condo was updated in 2018 with the guidance of architect Paul Weber, the firm said.

The home provides three levels of living, with water views from every room, according to Hogan Associates. The property comes with two decks and a patio.

The property also comes with an attached two-car garage and a full-house generator.

In 2017, the same condo sold for $2.75 million, making it the highest condo sale for that year in Rhode Island.

The seaside condominium was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $4.07 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Gordon King, of Hogan Associates Christie’s. The buyer was represented by The Chad Kritzas Team, of HomeSmart Professionals.

According to the condominium deed, a public record of the sale, the condo was sold by William Binnie. The property was purchased by Seas the Day LLC, a limited liability company in Warwick managed by Mark George and Lisa George, according to public records from the R.I. Department of State.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.