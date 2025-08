Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

CENTRAL FALLS – A Connecticut attorney agreed to surrender his license to practice law to settle accusations he smuggled drug-laced paperwork into the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Center for one of his clients, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced on July 25. Attorney Jonathan J. Einhorn, 75, of New Haven, Conn., was charged

Attorney Jonathan J. Einhorn, 75, of New Haven, Conn., was charged in federal court with willfully and knowingly making a materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statement and representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the government of the United States.

On May 21, 2023, Einhorn visited with several clients detained at the Wyatt Detention Center, according to court documents.

As he entered the facility, he signed and dated a document certifying that he was aware that it is unlawful to bring weapons or contraband of any type into the facility and/or to pass the same to any detainee. A Wyatt correctional officer stationed in the lobby asked, “Are you gonna be passing anything to the detainees today?” Einhorn responded, “No, not today.”

Wyatt’s Professional Standards Unit later observed Einhorn pass paperwork to at least two of the detainees he met. The team seized the paperwork from one of the detainees and found that eight pages were discolored and highly stained.

The paperwork was sent to an FBI Laboratory for testing and was shown to be contaminated with synthetic cannabinoids.

As part of the agreement, Einhorn will not seek to renew his license for a period of 10 years.

The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Paul F. Daly Jr.