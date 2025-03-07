Connect with Commerce: Cannabis startups don’t qualify for federally funded programs

(Editor’s note: This is the fourth in an occasional series focused on questions from Providence Business News readers for R.I. Commerce Corp. Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner. See previous installments here.)

I have attended every event that R.I. Commerce has hosted for the last two years to discuss small-business contracting and nothing ever comes of it. It would be great if small businesses had an advocate designated to help them cut through the red tape. For example – I am a woman and a sole proprietor of my LLC. However, I still have to pay a fee so I can be labeled a Woman Owned Small Business. Why?

Rhode Island Commerce has a small-business ombudsman on staff [to help] small businesses navigate state government. Additionally, Commerce’s business-engagement team works directly with businesses to deliver programs and services to encourage their growth and expansion. To get in touch please call 401-521-HELP [4357] or email info@commerceri.com.

Rhode Island Commerce also operates a few programs you may be interested in. First, APEX Accelerator helps Rhode Island businesses navigate local, state and federal government contracting processes. Second, the SupplyRI program has a dedicated staff member that facilitates connections between Rhode Island businesses [suppliers] and larger organizations [anchors] so that large R.I.-based companies procure more of their services and goods from smaller R.I. businesses.

To become certified as an MBE, WBE, DBE or VBE in Rhode Island, one must apply to the Division of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion and there is no fee associated with the application. To become certified at the federal level, one can apply through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Rhode Island District Office.

- Advertisement -

Is there any way R.I. Commerce could and/or would be able to help cannabis retail startups?

Rhode Island Commerce offers help to startups of all kinds. It’s important to note that although legal at the state level, cannabis remains an illegal substance under current federal law and as a result, cannabis businesses would not be eligible to take part in those Rhode Island Commerce programs that are federally funded. An example would be the Capital Access Program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Treasury. However, cannabis businesses would potentially be eligible for state-funded Commerce programs like the Rebuild RI Tax Credit, Renewable Energy Fund, Site Readiness, Small Business Development Fund, and the Small Business Assistance Program and the soon-to- launch Rhode Island Venture Capital Fund, just to name a few.

The Office of Cannabis Regulation at the Department of Business Regulation and Cannabis Control Commission are also valuable resources for cannabis-industry startups.

I [operate] a Hispanic woman-owned business in Warwick. What is your greatest advice for helping me to expand this year? We are planning to increase our revenue by 50%. I am currently working with a SCORE coach but really trying to lean into R.I. resources.

We appreciate your commitment to investing in your growth and success by partnering with SCORE, which does incredible work and is an asset to our state and small businesses. We recommend joining your local Chamber of Commerce, including the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a trade association and networking groups.

Additionally, it would be helpful if we knew what type of business you operated to provide tailored advice. Feel free to contact us at 401-521-4357 or email info@commerceri.com.

(Do you have a question for R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner? Send it to PBN Editor Mike Mello at mello@pbn.com.)