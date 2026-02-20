Connecticut lawyer agrees to be disbarred in R.I.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on pbn.com on February 23rd.

PROVIDENCE – A Connecticut lawyer that has been accused of professional misconduct in a Westerly real estate transaction that closed last fall has voluntarily agreed to be barred from practicing law in Rhode Island. Raymond T. Trebisacci, owner of Trebisacci Law Associates LLC in Pawcatuck, Conn., filed an affidavit on Jan. 23 with the Disciplinary

affidavit on Jan. 23 with the Disciplinary Board of the R.I. Supreme Court consenting to the disbarment. On Feb. 19, the court deemed the disbarring was appropriate.

The Supreme Court also appointed Stephen M. Reck, of the law firm of Stephen M. Reck and Scott D. Camassar LLC in North Stonington, Conn., as special master and to take possession of Trebisacci’s files and take whatever steps necessary to protect his clients’ interests.

Trebisacci is accused in Connecticut of mishandling money in the sale of a Westerly property that closed in October in which he represented the seller.

According to published reports, Trebisacci admitted to the buyer’s lawyer,

Stephen J. Adams, that he used $141,124 – sent to his office to pay the seller’s mortgage as part of an overall payment of $415,322, which also included the seller's proceeds and legal fee – to “pay other people” after previously stating the funds were lost.

Adams advised Trebisacci to self-report to the Connecticut Statewide Grievance Committee and said he would do the same.

The Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel in Connecticut on Dec. 15 determined that Trebisacci committed professional misconduct but not criminal wrongdoing.

Trebisacci, who has been a licensed lawyer since 1983, has not been criminally charged.

Although he offered to resign from the Connecticut Bar Association earlier in February, his Connecticut license remains active as the courts have not yet accepted his resignation, according to published reports.