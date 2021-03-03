Connecting for Children & Families offering free tax preparation

WOONSOCKET – Connecting for Children & Families has recently reopened its volunteer income tax assistance site at the Hope Street Family Center at 46 Hope St. to provide free tax preparation services for low-income families.

The nonprofit will offer tax preparation services by certified representatives free of charge to families with less than $57,000 in income. The services will be offered Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and two different time periods on Fridays – noon to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Connecting for Children & Families Executive Director Terese Curtin said in a statement the tax site gave close to $2.1 million back to the community. Interested individuals who are seeking such services must call 401-766-3384 to schedule an appointment.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

