Connecting to the land, reducing food waste and building a community

By
-
RETURN TO ROOTS: Katherine Fotiades and Mark Phillips own and operate Skydog Farm, a farm store and hydroponic nursery in Scituate that grows herbs and leafy greens. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
RETURN TO ROOTS: Katherine Fotiades and Mark Phillips own and operate Skydog Farm, a farm store and hydroponic nursery in Scituate that grows herbs and leafy greens. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Katherine Fotiades believes education and community engagement are the keys to running a successful agricultural operation. Fotiades and partner Mark Phillips in September 2020 opened Skydog Farm, a small, family-run hydroponic farm on a 2-acre parcel in Scituate. “It’s regenerative agriculture, trying to get people back to connecting to the land and their food,” Fotiades…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR