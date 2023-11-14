Construction for Woonasquatucket River Greenway project to begin next spring

PROVIDENCE – Construction for the Woonasquatucket River Greenway Improvement Project is set to begin next spring, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Tuesday.

The project will establish an an off-road, shared-use path that connects downtown Providence behind the Providence Place mall to Eagle Square in the city’s Olneyville neighborhood, while improving the Greenway’s urban/natural river connection.

City officials expect the development will bolster public recreational and transportation opportunities along the riverfront, reinforce stormwater management, catalyze economic development and forge stronger connections between downtown and the Smith Hill, Valley, and Olneyville neighborhoods.

The project “is a testament to Providence’s vision of a greener, more-connected future,” said Mayor Smiley. “By strengthening our stormwater management, economic prospects and recreational amenities, this initiative will shape a more vibrant and resilient urban landscape.”

The project, bolstered by $6 million in funding from the State Transportation Improvement Program, also includes:

A separated shared-use path along Kinsley Avenue and Promenade Street

Curb separated from street with green infrastructure and mountable truck aprons, which were designed in consultation with businesses

New street trees and bioswales to reduce flooding, treat water flowing into Woonasquatucket River and provide native habitat along the river bank

Work along Kinsley Avenue to reduce speeding

Current design includes the conversion of Kinsley Avenue to a one-way in the eastbound direction.

“[We’re] thrilled that the Promenade/Kinsley Greenway enhancements are ready for construction,” said Jesse Rye, executive director of Farm Fresh Rhode Island. “It has been a priority for almost 20 years because it is the missing link in creating a safe, active transportation route and strong connection between so many neighborhoods and downtown Providence.”