Contemporary brick home in Lincoln sells for $1.2M

LINCOLN – With 10-foot ceilings and a contemporary brick exterior, a spacious home at 1 Morning Star Court was sold for $1.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the agency that represented the sellers.

The four-bedroom home, constructed in 2000 on a 0.92-acre lot, is situated in Bridlewood Estates. The one-level home features an open floor plan, with a brick patio, an outdoor kitchen and a heated inground pool and hot tub.

The property was previously owned by Michelle DeCurtis and was last sold in 2011 for $1.1 million.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.

