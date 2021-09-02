Contemporary brick home in Lincoln sells for $1.2M

THE FOUR-BEDROOM HOME at 1 Morning Star Court in Lincoln was recently sold for $1.2 million. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.

LINCOLN – With 10-foot ceilings and a contemporary brick exterior, a spacious home at 1 Morning Star Court was sold for $1.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the agency that represented the sellers.

The four-bedroom home, constructed in 2000 on a 0.92-acre lot, is situated in Bridlewood Estates. The one-level home features an open floor plan, with a brick patio, an outdoor kitchen and a heated inground pool and hot tub.

The property was previously owned by Michelle DeCurtis and was last sold in 2011 for $1.1 million.

