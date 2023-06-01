Contemporary home in West End of Providence sells for $650K

PROVIDENCE – With a dark exterior and a contemporary design, a 1,935-square-foot home built in 2020 on a 0.07-acre lot in the West End of Providence recently sold for $650,000, according to Churchill & Banks Co., which represented the seller.

That price and the size of the tall but narrow building make the sale of 27 Grant St. the most expensive single-family home sale per square foot in the West End of Providence since 2021, said Lindsay Pettinelli, the real estate agent for Churchill & Banks who listed the property. Pettinelli cited data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home was custom built by Elm Real Estate & Design, with a James Hardie board exterior and siding made with fiber cement, according to Churchill & Banks. Inside, the home features wide-plank oak hardwoods throughout, with custom steel railings outlining the stairs on both sides of the second-story loft, with a 20-foot cathedral ceiling, the real estate firm said.

The kitchen features flat front cabinets and leathered marble countertops. The home’s two bedrooms are on the first floor, along with additional living space, according to Churchill & Banks. The home includes two full bathrooms, one of which is on the first floor and contains a walk-in shower with two vanities.

A partially finished lower level serves as a secondary family room or guest space, the real estate firm said, along with additional office space. The second bathroom, a new addition to the home, is also contained on the partially finished lower level, which can also be used for storage, the real estate firm said.

The buyer was represented by Bryan Quinlan, of Redfin Corp., according to the Zillow page for the home.

The home and the small lot it stands on were most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $442,600, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Daniel Flores and Jessica Flores, of Providence. The property was purchased by William Thompson and Austin Quinn, also of Providence, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.