Contemporary home on Blackstone Boulevard sells for $1.6M

PROVIDENCE – A 2,900-square-foot home at 156 Blackstone Boulevard on the city’s East Side recently sold for $1.6 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the seller in the deal.

It was the 16th home in Providence to sell for more than $1 million so far this year, the real estate firm said.

The two-story, contemporary-style home, with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, was built in 2010, according to city records.

The home includes a tray-ceiling dining room, a family den with a gas fireplace, and a large chef’s kitchen with Carrera marble countertops, Residential Properties said. The open floor plan features a raised living room area.

French doors in the den area lead to a rear patio with a newly built pizza oven and entertainment space, the real estate firm said, and the living room area also has doors leading to a deck.

The home is connected by a hallway to a two-car garage. Other outdoor amenities on the 0.15-acre property include the heated driveway and walkway, the real estate firm said.

The primary bedroom suite on the first floor features a large walk-in closet, along with an ensuite bathroom with a marble, dual-sink vanity and a jetted tub. The primary bedroom suite also has doors leading to a deck. The other bedrooms are on the second floor.

The property was last assessed by the city in 2021 to be worth $739,700, according to public records.

The home was sold by Stephanie DiPrete to Janie Liu and Ryan Ting, according to a copy of the warranty deed.

