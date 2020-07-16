Contemporary home with ocean and wildlife preserve views sells for $3.2M

MIDDLETOWN – A contemporary home at 315 Indian Ave. has sold for $3.2 million, which is among the top sales for the town this year.

Called “Daisyfield,” the house sold for more than $200,000 above its asking price, according to Lila Delman Real Estate, whose associates represented both the buyer and the seller.

The waterfront property includes 2.76 acres. The house is a midcentury, single-level, contemporary-styled home.

It overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge, West Island and Little Compton. The house covers 3,000 square feet and has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and is laid out in two distinct wings.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com .